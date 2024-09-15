JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading 2.5% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.71. 1,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 41,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.13.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $502.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

