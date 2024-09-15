JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JGLO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 41,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $62.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

