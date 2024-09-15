Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $32.77 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00258114 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.77006122 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 509 active market(s) with $33,397,449.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

