JW Asset Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Aspen Aerogels accounts for about 0.1% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ASPN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.