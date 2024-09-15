Kava 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.20 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $331.03 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

