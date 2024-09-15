Kennon Green & Company LLC Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

