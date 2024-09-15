Kennon Green & Company LLC Purchases 3,695 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.37.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.