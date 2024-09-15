Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 77 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.81.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $287.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
