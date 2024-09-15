Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Bank of America

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

KROS stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after buying an additional 226,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

