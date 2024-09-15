KeyCorp Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FROG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.28.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at $136,043,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,040 shares of company stock worth $6,818,795. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

