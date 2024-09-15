Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Down 2.6%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGDEY shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

