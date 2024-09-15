KOK Trading Up 165.5% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded up 165.5% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $358,381.78 and $97,565.65 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,022.38 or 0.99926082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0006445 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $98,564.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

