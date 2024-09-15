Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock Position Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624,495 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Kosmos Energy worth $75,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after buying an additional 3,636,663 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

