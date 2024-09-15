LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in LCI Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in LCI Industries by 76.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,784,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

