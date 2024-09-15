Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Li Ning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

Li Ning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.2516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

