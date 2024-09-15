Linda Dougherty Sells 2,000 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SLF opened at C$76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$70.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.34. The stock has a market cap of C$44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.32.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.379822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.09.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

