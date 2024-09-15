Linda Dougherty Sells 2,000 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SLF opened at C$76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$70.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.34. The stock has a market cap of C$44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.32.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.379822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.