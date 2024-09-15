Linda S. Harty Acquires 1,000 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $114.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $177.21.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
