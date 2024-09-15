Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) & Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Head to Head Review

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lineage and Mapletree Logistics Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 5 10 1 2.75 Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lineage currently has a consensus target price of $93.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Lineage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lineage is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage N/A N/A N/A Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Lineage and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lineage and Mapletree Logistics Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.12 8.74

Summary

Lineage beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 3 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

