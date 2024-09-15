LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.12. LivePerson shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,367,860 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

LivePerson Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.58). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The business had revenue of $79.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at $203,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,649 shares of company stock worth $143,965. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

See Also

