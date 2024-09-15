LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,526 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $77,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,583,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after buying an additional 227,314 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 91.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 277,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LKQ Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.04 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

