LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.68

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 198.68 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 209.40 ($2.74). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.73), with a volume of 3,623,579 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.28) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($611,655.36). Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

