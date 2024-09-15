Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.500–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.7 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.260 EPS.

LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.25 on Friday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $408.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

