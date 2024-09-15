Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48. 103,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 89,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$199.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.46.

About Lumina Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.