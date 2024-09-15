Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 17,950 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $109,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.