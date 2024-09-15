Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 68,349 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,177.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,349 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 35,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

