Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $2.15 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

