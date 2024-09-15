Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 6,460 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,757,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

