MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from MAAS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
MAAS Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57.
MAAS Group Company Profile
