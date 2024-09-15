MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGHGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from MAAS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57.

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining sectors in Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Civil, Construction and Hire; Residential Real Estate; Commercial Real Estate; Manufacturing; and Construction Materials segments.

