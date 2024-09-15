MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.37

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 479979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 310.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 67.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 304.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 12.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

