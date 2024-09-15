Malaga Financial Co. (MLGF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 2nd

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Malaga Financial Price Performance
MLGF stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.49. Malaga Financial has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.
Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Malaga Financial
Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.
