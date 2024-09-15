Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAMA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,069,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

See Also

