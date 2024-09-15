Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lifted by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up about 5.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.09% of Markel Group worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,557.58 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,565.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,550.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

