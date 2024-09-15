Marten Transport, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Marten Transport Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $21.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
