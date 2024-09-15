Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of MRETF opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

