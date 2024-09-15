Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,800 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 982,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 739,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 409,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,549. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.14. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

