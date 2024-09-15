MayTech Global Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 894,661 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 894,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,000. Despegar.com accounts for 1.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,933,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 125,288 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 1,190,463 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $6,622,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,980,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of DESP stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $185.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.35 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Despegar.com

Despegar.com Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.