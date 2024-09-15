Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Trading Up 41.6%

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) were up 41.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.80. Approximately 100,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 19,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 41.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.96, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.34 million, a PE ratio of -481.00 and a beta of 2.09.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Further Reading

