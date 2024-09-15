Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Sells $88,744.48 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $88,744.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at $204,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 19.2 %

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 333.91% and a negative net margin of 349.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,114,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

