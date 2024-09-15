Meter Governance Hits One Day Volume of $52,435.31 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and $52,435.31 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,434,989 coins and its circulating supply is 31,283,640 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,428,490 with 31,279,470 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.50108598 USD and is up 8.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $49,768.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

