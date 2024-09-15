Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63,257.55

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and $63,257.55 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,434,989 coins and its circulating supply is 31,283,640 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

