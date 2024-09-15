MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

