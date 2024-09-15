MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
