MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,580 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.20% of MGIC Investment worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

