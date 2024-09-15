MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,622,900 shares, a growth of 723.4% from the August 15th total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66,229.0 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCHVF remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Friday. MGM China has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.