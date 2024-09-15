MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,622,900 shares, a growth of 723.4% from the August 15th total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66,229.0 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCHVF remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Friday. MGM China has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.
MGM China Company Profile
