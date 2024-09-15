Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 28360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Midland Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

