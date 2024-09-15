Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.