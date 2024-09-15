Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

