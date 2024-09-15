Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $441,000. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after buying an additional 502,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 637,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

