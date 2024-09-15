Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 58,429 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 9.2% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

