MinePlex Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $29.59 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $668.13 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

